Developer, ECTDA Boss Dare Mbah; Resume Construction Work Despite Recent Demolition

A land developer, Mr. Chukwuemeka Oliver Omeke, and officials of the Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority ECTDA, have dared governor Peter Mbah of Enugu state, as the developer resumed erection of an Illegal structure in an area marked: “Green Area” in Enugu city after the state government, had ordered the demolition of similar structure constructed in the place last week.

Governor Mbah, had ordered the demolition of the said illegal structure last week, after an Enugu based human rights group Civil Rights Realisation and Advancement Network (CRRAN) petitioned the state government over the unlawful encroachment and destruction of Artisans properties by Mr. Omeke in the place.

It was however, gathered that the land intruder was aided in the illegal act by officials of the state Ministry of Environment and Capital Territory Development Authority who may have Alledgedly compromised their duties.

The rights group had written to Governor Peter Mbah urging him to stop the Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority, ECTDA, from encroaching into reserved areas in the State capital.

In the letter made available to African Examiner in Enugu Friday, signed by it’s president Olu Omotayo Esq. recalled that it had earlier written a Commendation letter to the Governor on the 10th October 2023.

The letter was quoted to have commended the governor for stopping the alleged illegal activities of the said Omeke, who claimed to be a Developer, and acting in conjunction with some officials of Ministry of Environment went into the area marked “Green Area” which is situates by the road on the way towards Ebeano tunnel, almost opposite the State Diagnostics Center and removed the Signpost (marking the place a “Green Area”) and ordered his workmen to start construction on the land.

“We were impressed when we learnt that on your instruction the illegal constructions were demolished on Friday the 6th day of October 2023.

“Surprisingly the said developer came back today the 12th October 2023, and started massive construction on the same spot.

“When we learnt that the developer was acting on the approval of the Managing Director of Enugu State Capital Development Authority and some top government officials, we sent text message to the Managing Director but got no response.

“It is saddening that in a democratic government some appointees could upturn the decision of the chief executive officer of the state.

More worrisome is the said Allocation paper the developer claimed he got from Housing Corporation which states that “HOUSE C in Fidelity Estate” is allocated to him.

It is against common sense that allocation inside Fidelity Estate can be interpreted to mean outside the Fidelity Estate fence. The said Allocation paper is attached to this letter.

“We submit that until public officials are made to face criminal prosecutions for atrocities committed while in office, this type of lawlessness will continue to drag governments in developing countries back.

“It should be noted that we had earlier condemned the destruction of the properties and flowers of the artisans selling and planting flowers which beautify the place and pleaded with Your Excellency that building any structure on that narrow piece of land marked “Green Area” will distort the master plan of that area and that whatever structure built on that place will be in grave violation of Extant Town Planning Laws of Enugu state which must be resisted by the good government of Enugu State.

“As a civil society we shall not shy away from always drawing the attention of the authorities to illegality of few government officials against the citizens and the state.

“The hallmark of Democracy is the respect for the Rule of Law and to uphold same.”When contacted a representative of the Managing Director ECTDA said the agency has no hand in what it’s being accused of

Efforts by our Correspondent to speak with the Chairman of the Enugu capital Territory Development Authority ECTDA Mr. Uche Anya on the development was unsuccessful, as he did not take calls put across to his mobile phone

But a Staff of the agency who craved anonimity said the Organization has no hand in what it’s being accused of.





