Diesel Suppliers, Generator Dealers Sabotaging Power Supply – Ex-Minister, Nnaji

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former Minister of Power, Prof. Barth Nnaji, has alleged that diesel suppliers and generator dealers are sabotaging efforts for Nigerians to enjoy regular power supply.

Nnaji made this known while featuring in a radio programme, captioned: “The South East Political Roundtable” by Flo FM, Umuahia on Wednesday.

Nnaji said that the endless breakdown of the national grid had remained a significant concern among Nigerians.

According to him, this is despite the Federal Government’s claim of spending N7 trillion as direct interventions in the power sector, even after privatising the electricity generation and distribution arms of the industry since November 2013.

Nnaji, who is the Group Chairman of Geometric Power, Aba, identified diesel suppliers and generator sellers as other obstacles for those who are into power generation business.

He said that the sector needed professionals, who understood the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry to manage it.

“There are two areas when you talk of cabal in the sector – the diesel suppliers and generator users.

“Nigeria is a big user of generator because of our enormous power need and those who are in the business would not want any interruption.

“The diesel suppliers feel that stable power supply would destroy their business,” he said.

Nnaji further alleged that the power sector, just like others, had some cabal, who make gains from the problems of poor power supply.

He said: “A graphic picture of how dangerous the diesel suppliers can be was experienced when we were in government, somewhere in this country, some men cut down 30KVA line to stop electricity supply to thousands of users.

“Unfortunately, the diesel supplying company sponsored the operation.

“Incidentally the power cable fell on one of them, who later confessed to the crime.” (NAN)





