Dino Melaye Won’t Challenge Kogi Governorship Election Results

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State in the just concluded November 2023 election, Senator Dino Melaye, has stated that he would not go to the tribunal concerning the alleged election fraud that characterised the poll.

Melaye made this known on his Facebook page saying that the judiciary has been on trial because of its inability to inspire confidence in handling of electoral matters.

According to the former senator, democracy without the rule of law and a courageous judiciary is doomed for destruction.

“The constitutional duty of INEC is to conduct periodic free, fair, and credible elections and declare the popular will of the people as expressed through the ballot, but under the watch of Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, we are witnessing a new phenomenon in which election results are prepared before the day of the election.

“That is why I will not dignify a captured judiciary by filing a petition over the Kogi governorship election, where the majority of the results were written before the election day by INEC officials under the watch of Professor Mahmood Yakubu, who has now earned the unenviable position of the most incompetent person to preside over the election management body in Nigeria,” he writes.





