Disrupting Anambra Guber Poll Is An Invitation To State Of Emergency , Says Right Groups

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A human Rights group, International Society For Civil Liberties and rule of law, has warned against the recent one week sit- at home order, handed down by the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra IPOB, beginning from 5th, November in South East region, saying if not shelved, such act will jeopardize the forthcoming Anambra gubernatorial election, and pave way for possible declaration of a state of emergency in the state by the federal government.

The pro Biafran group, had stated via it’s Spokesman, Emma Powerful, issued a statement in Awka, Anambra State, announcing a one week sit- at home in the South East zone, beginning from 5th of November, should the federal government fail to release on 4th, it’s leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who is currently facing trial, and being detained by the DSS in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

The pronouncement has continued to attract sharp criticisms in many quarters, particularly in the political space, as residents say disruption of the Anambra Governorship poll, scheduled to hold on November 6th would be counter- productive to the people.

Addressing a joint world Press Conference Sunday on burning national issues as it affects South East, especially the forthcoming Anambra Governorship Poll, Agitation For Self Determination by IPOB, and Its generated Insecurity in the region, Board Chairman of International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of law, Comrade Emeka Umeagbalasi, said there is no reason why the election should not hold as planned.

Joined by Leaders Of Southeast Civil Liberties organization CLO and Coalition Of Southeast Democracy and Human Rights Organizations, the Activists, insisted that not holding the election would amount to invitation of state of emergency by the federal government .

Admonishing the IPOB group, on the inherent danger of their plan, Umeagbalasi, warned that act Of stopping elections Can boomerang In the time Of Possible referendum.

He said” in the world over, issues of election and human rights are beyond borders, countries, boundaries, territories and cultures.

“This is because they are the axiom of the movement for statehood or self- determination for regional autonomy or sustenance of existing statehoods.

“In other words, the founding or formation of any new statehood usually starts with Elections including ‘leadership election’, ‘plebiscite election’ or ‘referendum election’.

According to him, the grave danger of opposition to Anambra Election by the agitators or their ‘comrades-at-large’ is its capacity to boomerang in future especially if there is a UN ordered referendum or plebiscite (i.e. on status of ‘Biafra’).

“That is to say that Nigerian Government can resort to same tactics including raising clandestine deadly forces and use of terror and brigandage to create a general atmosphere of tensions

Umeagbalasi, who said they are not in any way against self- determination, took time to explain the concerns raised in the conference, saying “self Determination is the legal right of people to decide their own destiny in international order and a core principle of international law arising from customary international law.

“The international legality of Self Determination is further recognized as a general principle of law and enshrined in numerous international rights, humanitarian and security and defense treaties or pacts.

“Customary International Law involves an aspect of international law embedded in the principle of custom, along with general principles of laws and treaties, custom is considered by International Court of Justice, Int’l Jurists, United Nations and its Member-States to be the primary sources of International Law.

“Therefore, the collective rights of a People to be born, exist, live, move, associate, develop and worship peacefully in a specified territory; recognizing and respecting rights of others to do same are all founded on international customs and traditions-and derogation of same by any Member-State or its part; or independent or state backed armed opposition group, is totally prohibited and punishable.

He noted that even the Nigerian Constitution Supports Agitation For Self Determination, adding that “Nigeria’s subsisting Constitution (the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, as amended) is generally governed by spirit and letters of the law.

“Its enforcement and obedience are also governed by Morality and Justifiability. In other words, all the 320 sections of the Constitution and their subsidiaries are either morally or legally enforceable in the country or any part thereof.

“Therefore, apart from the fact that the existing Constitution supports agitation for Self Determination having contained ‘Social Contract’ obligations for public office holders or those manning executive, judicial and legislative functions and morally demanded their full implementation at all times.

“The non- state actor agitation (using nonviolence or self- defense violence) for the actualization of these sacred governance obligations in the country or any part thereof, is caused by failure of the above named public office holders in Section 13 of the Constitution to govern the country democratically, pluralistically, secularly, securely and developmentally; thereby placing the country in the citadel of diversity, peaceful co-existence and inclusiveness.

He alleged that the government’s Violent Crackdowns led to the Agitators’ Violent Self Defense, stressing that “the hate policy of the present Nigerian Government including structural, physical and cultural violence and violent crackdowns are responsible for resort by the agitators to violent self -defense.

” Available statistics have clearly indicated that not less than 480 unarmed members of the self- determination groups and uninvolved members of the civilian population were killed by security forces and not less than 700 others shot with live bullets and seriously injured between August 2015 and Sept 2017.

“Several dozens have also disappeared and hundreds abducted or unlawfully arrested and detained for years without trial

“Then, the casualty figures on the side of security forces were acutely asymmetrical. Members of the self- determination groups in Eastern Nigeria also maintained nonviolence for five years or from August 2015 to Nov 2020 but were forced into violent self- defense by Nigerian Government in Dec 2020-followng formation of the Eastern Security Network.

“Conversely, recent statistics showed that out of over 600 non state actor deaths perpetrated by security forces in Eastern Nigeria since January 2021, 550 were unarmed and defenseless citizens and about 50 were armed members of the self -determination groups. Security forces also recorded not less than 400 combatant or battlefield casualties.

He however, insisted that “The Nigerian Government must free Nnamdi Kanu and end all forms of violent crackdowns and state persecutions against agitators and innocent and defenseless members of the Eastern Nigeria population.

“The Government is gravely breaching the Constitution in Sections 19 (1) (d), 35 and 36 of the country’s international and domestic obligations by refusing to ensure that Nnamdi Kanu is given fair hearing and allowed speedy and fair trial within the Constitutionally stipulated time frames irrespective of the alleged offense gravity or be granted bail or freed unconditionally.

He added “the condemnable act of the Nigerian Government in this regard also constitutes a serious threat to international peace and security and derogation of international customary, human rights and humanitarian law obligations and has portrayed the country in bad light and presented her as “a rogue Member-State of the United Nations and African Union”.

The Coalition groups equally expressed concern, the deployment of high number of intimidating security forces to the election.
























