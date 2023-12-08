Dogs Better Fed Than Inmates In Nigerian Prisons, Says Oshiomhole

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Senator Adams Oshiomhole has lamented the quality of feeding for inmates in Nigerian prisons saying dogs in the correctional centres are better fed.

Oshiomhole, who heads the Senate Committee on Interior, criticised the feeding practices at the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), emphasising the need for correctional facilities to focus on rehabilitation rather than subjecting inmates to dehumanising conditions.

Oshiomhole questioned how the NCoS manages to feed inmates with such a small amount, especially when compared to the cost of feeding dogs in the same facilities.

“You feed that presumed innocent president with N750 a day and N 250 per meal. And then the dog, you feed the dog with at least N800 a day,” he said during a budget defence session on Thursday.

“One thing has come out is that an unconvicted Nigerian is being fed with N750 and you feed each of the dogs under your care with N800 per day.

“So, a dog is better fed in the Nigerian prison than an innocent Nigerian in your (NCS) custody.”

The former governor raised policy concerns, questioning whether the government intended to allocate more funds for the nutrition of animals than for human beings in custody.

He called for a reevaluation of this policy, emphasising the importance of prioritising the welfare of incarcerated individuals.

“It is a policy issue. Whether it is the intention of the government to appropriate money to feed animals than to feed human beings. It is a major policy issue for us,” he maintained

During the presentation of the 2023 budget to the joint committee, NCoS Controller General Haliru Nababa said that the service had requested a review of the daily feeding allowance for inmates from N750 to N3,000.

However, as of the presentation, there had been no approval for the proposed increase.

In response, the NCoS appealed to the National Assembly for assistance in approving the proposed increment for the feeding of the 81,354 inmates nationwide, with 53,352 awaiting trial.





