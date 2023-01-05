Don’t Accept Help From Enemies In Disguise – Tonto Dikeh Tells Actress Empress Njamah

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dike, has spoken to her colleague, Empress Njamah concerning her nude video scandal.

African Examiner recalls that Njamah has been in the news for some days now after she alleged that her ex-boyfriend, George Wade was trying to blackmail her with her nude videos in his possession.

George went through on his threats of releasing the nude videos and subsequently created a WhatsApp Group on the 1st of January 2023, New Year’s Day, where he uploaded the actress’s nude videos.

Reacting, Tonto Dikeh in a post shared on her Instagram page, Tonto tasked Njamah to be careful of the people she confides in during her most vulnerable time.

She writes: “Dear Empress, I wish you strength, comfort and justice. This is your most vulnerable time, do not accept help from an enemy in disguise. I will be praying for you.”