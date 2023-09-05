Don’t Expect Too Much From Presidential Tribunal, Primate Ayodele Tells Nigerians

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, on Tuesday, tasked Nigerians not to expect too much from the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal’s verdict on Wednesday.

Ayodele made this known in a statement by his media aide, Oluwatosin Osho.According to him, the Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi, will not win at the tribunal.

The cleric enjoined those losers of the case to maintain law and order so that the country will not be thrown into unnecessary unrest and chaos.

Ayodele said: “The judgment will not go the way Peter Obi and his followers want it. He can’t cannot claim any victory through the tribunal and just as I have said, the worst than can happen is a rerun of the election or it will remain the way it is.

“No matter the outcome, losers should maintain law and order; they shouldn’t throw the country into riot because they lost the case.’’

“As it is now, it is still dicey, the rerun isn’t certain but God can change anything. Majority of Nigerians will not like the outcome of the election tribunal, Nigerians should not expect too much from the election tribunal because the powers that be are not willing to let justice prevail.

“They still want to retain power no matter what it takes; it won’t be an easy journey to overturn the outcome of the presidential election. I have said it before that the court will not be able to sack Tinubu if the opposition allows him to win the election.”

He also tasked the judges to defend the country’s unity by ensuring justice prevails by all means.

“The judges can either make or mar the country with their judgments. There is tension in the country already, and the best they can do is to ensure justice prevails at all cost without regard for the several forms of intimidation. They should be responsible in delivering judgments regarding the case,” he added.





