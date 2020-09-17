DSS Invitation: SOKAPU, Miyetti Allah Attack Each Other Over Mailafia

Spread the love























(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As the travails of former Deputy Governor of the CBN, Dr Obadiah Mailafiya, continues over his statement about a governor sponsoring Boko Haram, two groups -the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union and the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria were on Thursday have engaged themselves in a war of words.

African Examiner recalls that the former CBN’s chief have been a frequent invitee of the DSS and the police over the claim which he made on radio.

Reacting to this development, the Fulani national body, Miyetti Allah, has enjoined d the umbrella body of the people of Southern Kaduna not to involve them into the travails of the former CBN chief.

Mailafiya who is from southern Kaduna spoke about the killing of his kinsmen and in turn his kinsmen are supporting him as they found faults in the third invitation by the DSS.

In a statement, SOKAPU, had stated that prominent Nigerians including the Miyetti Allah had made disturbing statements in the past and they were ignored wondering why Mailafiya Obadiah will go through the rigors of unending invitations by the DSS.

Reacting to this development, MACBAN, in a statement issued by its National Secretary, Usman Baba Ngelzerma, enjoined the Southern Kaduna body to leave the group alone in the controversy surrounding the invitation of Dr, Obadiah Mailafiya.

The statement read in part: “We read with dismay a statement made by the Southern Kaduna People’s Union on the invitation by the DSS to Dr. Obadiah Mailafiya carried by an online publication, on the 14th of September, 2020 in which SOKAPU tried to draw the Miyetti Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria into the controversy surrounding his invitation.

“Among groups and individuals, SOKAPU is accusing in making reckless statements, MACBAN was mentioned as having claimed responsibility for some “deadly attacks” on communities across the country.

“We want to make it abundantly clear that MACBAN is a responsible Association led by responsible personalities that have never and will never claim responsibility for irresponsible acts or any form of criminality.

“In the last eight years, the leadership of the association has travelled the length and breadth of this country to broker peace. SOKAPU can testify the several engagements we had with them on how to maintain peace and security in Kaduna State.

“Mailafiya made the statements knowing the implications his statements will have on peace and security in this country, having held a responsible position in government.

“It is therefore illogical for SOKAPU to drag itself into this controversy, talk less of dragging other groups and individuals unless Mailafiya was making such statements on behalf of SOKAPU. Mailafiya should be allowed to bear his own cross.

“We have had enough intolerance and bloodbath in this country; it is time that elite constituting pressure groups like SOKAPU allow peace to reign and work towards an end to strife and belligerence.”

Spread the love





















