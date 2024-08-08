DSS Refutes Claims Of Invading NLC Headquarters

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian secret police, the Department of State Service (DSS) has refuted reports that its operatives invaded the headquarters of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Abuja.

This development is coming after the NLC on Wednesday had alleged that security agents, including men of the DSS, ransacked its office and that they took away some documents.

In a statement by its head of Media and Public Relations, Benson Upah, the NLC stated that DSS operatives attacked the headquarters around 8:30 pm.

“They broke in and ransacked the bookshop on the 2nd floor carting away hundreds of books and other publications.

“The invading troop claimed that they were looking for seditious materials used for the #EndBadGoveranance Protests,” Upah said.

The NLC stated that the development is a sad one and even the military never dared such.

“The Nigeria Labour Congress condemns in its entirety this new low in security operations in Nigeria. The armed security operatives showed no legal document permitting them to invade the premises of the Nigeria Labour Congress in the ungodly hours of the night.

“Even in the dark days of military rule, NLC secretariats were never invaded and ransacked by security agents. Today is indeed a very sad day for our democracy,” he added.

The DSS, responding, on Thursday, through their spokesman, Peter Afunanya, refuted claims that the DSS were the ones responsible for invading the labour union’s office.

“Good morning dear friends. Pls kindly note that the Service (DSS) did not carry out any operation at the NLC office in Abuja,” Afunanya stated.