APC Will Work With Opposition To Elect NASS Leadership- Lawan

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Senate President, Ahmed Lawan has said that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) would work with the opposition political parties in the 19th National Assembly to in the interest of the progress of the nation

Lawan spoke with State House Correspondents on Friday after he joined residents of the FCT to pay Sallah homage to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa

“It is better to have a harmonious house than a a rancorous situation which would retard the progress of the National Assembly with its ripple effects in the polity. For this reason, APC will work with opposition to elect the leadership of the National Assembly”, Lawan said.

According to him, the members of the APC in the National Assembly are united, saying that the opposition lawmakers can not upstage members of ruling party in the leadership of the Senate and the House of Representatives

He explained that the APC was more united than ever and would be going into the process of choosing national assembly leaders as a united front.