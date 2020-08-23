Dubai Medical Trip: Nigerians Berate Aisha Buhari Over Calls for Better Hospitals

By Nwa Diokpa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has come under criticism as she called for healthcare to be improved in the country.

African Examiner reports that Aisha Buhari travelled to Dubai for treatment and returned on Saturday enjoining healthcare providers to take the opportunity of the Federal Government’s N100bn credit support for the health sector, as it “will no doubt help in building and expanding the capacity of the Nigerian health sector and ultimately reduce medical trips and tourism outside the country.”

However, Twitter users described the statement of the first lady as “shameful and insulting” and others viewed it as insensitive.

African Examiner presents some of the tweets below:

Bulama Bukarti on Twitter writes: “Your husband spent huge money on the Villa clinic, yet it couldn’t treat ‘neck pain’. “You flew to the UAE during lockdown. As you land, you called for better hospitals. Don’t you know who the president is? Don’t you have access to him?”

Mosh @mosh_aloaye writes: “This is so sad. Now she left Nigeria amidst the international travel restrictions for medical tourism and came back to say Nigerians should fix our health sector. I feel very insulted.”

Goddy @i2much4dem writes: “And this is the wife of the president. What reforms does the Aso Rock clinic require for it to function? Yet Aisha has to fly abroad for treatment!”

TheRoy @BarrROUN1990 writes: “Aisha Buhari is simply mocking Nigerians by calling for better hospitals in Nigeria when she knows that her husband is the president and the one who should give us the ‘better hospitals’. The president and family members are simply being most unfair to Nigerians.”

MostKnownUnknown @brandengineer writes: “This announcement is already a setback to the integrity of your husband’s leadership. The presidential clinic is not capable of giving you top-quality medical treatment while gulping money annually on allocation…mighty shame!”

Nwa Oke Osisi @OnyekaMadu5 writes: “It’s a shame that after over five years, it is unfortunate that the administration headed by your husband cannot build and equip a single hospital good enough to be patronised by yourself to end medical tourism at our collective expense.”

CoachSteve @StephenOlateru writes: “What do these guys take us for? Travelled for ear infections, neck pain, headache yet after five years we should take advantage of your largesse?

Lucky Mikoyo @lucky_mikoyo writes: “This woman annoyed me to my bone mirror, the other day her husband Buhari jet out to the UK to treat ear infection, now Aisha Buhari jet out to Dubai to treat neck pain, this first family had no regard for Nigerians at all, the insensitivity is mindboggling.”

