Manchester United 3-0 Sheriff Tiraspol: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores On His Return To Erik Ten Hag’s Squad

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Manchester United sealed their place in the Europa League knockouts with an easy 3-0 win over Sheriff Tiraspol. Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed his return to the Manchester United first-team as he scored their third goal on Thursday night.

The forward pounced late on to fire home after his initial header was saved for his first goal at Old Trafford this season.

In truth, though, this was not Ronaldo’s night. It belonged to Alejandro Garnacho, who had an exhilarating full debut and deserved his ovation when he went off at the end.

Victory keeps United in touch with Real Sociedad at the top of Group E and means that another win in San Sebastian next week should give them top spot and exemption from the round of 32.

That is not insignificant when you consider that Barcelona are already certain to drop into the Europa League knockout rounds and could yet be joined by Ajax, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Juventus.

The Ronaldo saga had utterly dominated the build-up to this game and it was no surprise that Ten Hag restored him to the starting line-up as he tried to draw a line under the whole business.