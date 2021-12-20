Youth Empowerment: Rep Deputy Minority Leader Pays WAEC Fee Of 600 Enugu Students

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The joy of parents and over 600 Students of Rosary High School Awgu, Enugu State, weekend know no bounds as the Deputy Minority leader of the House of Representatives Hon. Toby Okechukwu bankrolled their West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) fees.

African Examiner reports that the National Assembly member who represents Awgu, Aniri and Oji-River Federal constituency has made the gesture an annual event through his foundation ‘the Toby Okechukwu foundation’ .

The lawmakers had as usual, gathered all the selected students, principals and teachers together to hand over the cheques to the benefiting schools.

Speaking at the event, Okechukwu, stressed the importance of education in any society and life of human beings, stating that “the difference between someone who is roaming about in the village, the Fulani boy who works in the bush and the person who has gone to school is education.

According to him, “Education is the Passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today.

“Sometimes people think that the best way to overcome poverty is to have education, it is not only the best way to overcome it, but it is the best way to fight it.

“So, you must always make education very important, and I ensure that if we have up to 70/80 % literacy in Enugu state the world will be in our palm and it will make the difference in our lives.

He said: “So today, we are just trying to make an effort to get into higher education”, he said.

The lawmaker, also used the ceremony to thank former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ekweremadu for setting the pace for him and other lawmakers in the state,

“I must let you know that the intervention we do in education was set forth by Ikeoha ndi igbo. (Ekwerenadu) We have had testimonies of people who were able to go to school just because of his foundation.

“Igboeze north is one of the first places he introduced scholarship, he also introduced it in Enugu south where he lives and also the whole of Enugu West” he said concluding.

In his remark, Ekweremadu, who represents Enugu West Senatorial district, had applauded the generosity of the House of Reps member, saying “I will describe Okechukwu’s philanthropy as the humanity in him, because he is not owing any of these people.

“He is not the only person in public service, but he has decided out of the abundance of his heart and the godly nature in him to support this people so that they can receive education.

Also speaking, Hon. Dennis Oguerinwa Amadi, described the gesture by his colleague as an evolving program that have touched every aspect of human and society, especially the emerging youths of Nigeria in Aniri, Awgu and Oji-river.

He noted that it takes courage to embark on such philanthropic act, adding that Okechukwu has invested heavily in human capital development.

The State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism Mr. Ugonna Ibeh, who hails from the Council area said in his speech, emphasized the need for human empowerment as the biggest empowerment.

He said “I’m happy to be here as our people are being empowered through education. If you ask me I will say that education is the beginning and the end of human capital development, because there is no better way to empower people except through education, because with education you are liberated from forces of ignorance.”

Also speaking, Mrs Felicia Onyeazo, the principal of Girls High School revealed that this was not the first time Okechukwu “was doing this as it has become an annual event which most principals look forward to every year.”

One of the beneficiaries, Chioma Udeh, of SS3 thanked the lawmaker for his large heart and generosity saying “Am really excited and I pray that God will grant him his heart desires. I will try my best to pay him back by reading my books and passing all my examinations

At the end of the program, Okechukwu handed to the schools 24,000 exercise books, 400 for each school and also promised to give them 180 magic boards and dusters for SS1 to SS3 at the beginning of January 2022.