Economy: Naira’ll Will Become Greater Than Dollar Soon – Adeboye

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has revealed that there are chances of the Naira bouncing back and this time greater than the United States dollar.

The African Examiner writes that the buying rate of the dollar is about N915, and sells at N918 in the black market.

This development has also affected businesses and the cost of living of Nigerians together with the removal of fuel subsidy to be badly affected.

Adeboye speaking against this backdrop on Sunday stated that there was a time when the Naira competed favourably with the United States dollars and that time will come upon Nigerians again.

He said, “The days when Naira will be stronger will come back; those glorious days will return when that happens you will know.”





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



