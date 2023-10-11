Eden Hazard Quits Football At 32

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Eden Hazard, the former Chelsea winger, has officially announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 32. The former Belgium national team captain announced this on Instagram on Tuesday.

“You must listen to yourself and say stop at the right time,” the post reads.

“After 16 years and more than 700 matches played, I have decided to end my career as a professional footballer. I was able to realise my dream, I have played and had fun on many pitches around the world.

“During my career, I was lucky to meet great managers, coaches and teammates – thank you to everyone for these great times, I will miss you all. I also want to thank the clubs I have played for: LOSC, Chelsea and Real Madrid; and thank the RBFA for my Belgian Selection.

“A special thank you to my family, my friends, my advisors and the people who have been close to me in good times and bad. Finally, a huge thank you to you, my fans, who have followed me for all these years and for your encouragement everywhere I have played. Now is the time to enjoy my loved ones and have new experiences. See you off the field soon, my friends.”

Hazard began his career with French club Lille in 2007. At Lille, he scored 50 goals in 149 appearances before he joined Chelsea in the summer of 2012 for a fee of around £32m. His time at Stamford Bridge was remarkable as he scored 110 goals in 352 appearances for the Blues.

He also won two English Premier League (EPL) titles, two Europa League silverware and one FA cup with the London club.

However, the Belgian career nosedived after he moved to Real Madrid in 2019 for a reported fee of €100 million. Hazard scored seven goals in four years at the club as he battled injury and fitness problems.





