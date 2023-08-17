Edo 2024: You Can’t Win Election With Emilokan, Obaseki Taunts Shaibu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has stated that the political slogan, ‘Emilokan’ cannot work in Edo State.

Obaseki, who is at loggerheads with his deputy, Philip Shaibu, made this known when he received while receiving the leaders of Edo South Senatorial District at the Government House on Wednesday.

According to the Edo State governor, the Emilokan slogan popularised by President Bola Tinubu in his presidential campaign is strange to the people of Edo state.

Obaseki said, “Edo people will not accept ‘Emilokan’ as a strategy in government as they are not known for that. For us, it is the people that will decide.

“What has happened in the last few months is strange, and even if you have ambition, this is not the time to express it. The timetable for the election is not out. You can’t be part of a government and also be the one to destabilise the same government.”

In his cryptic criticism of Shaibu, Obaseki stated that he thought the deputy governor would leave with him after serving the state for eight years.

“I thought we came together and will leave together and let the people say you have done a great job, and they will now make the decision themselves. They are the ones to say that come rain or sunshine, we must continue,” he said.

He stated that Shaibu has the right to be ambitious, but he’s not going about it the right way.





