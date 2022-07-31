Okowa Slams Tinubu Over Attack On Atiku

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has slammed former Lagos Governor, Bola Tinubu’s attack on ex-vice president, Atiku Abubakar.

The vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) informed Tinubu that he isn’t the best politician in Nigeria.

Governor Okowa was reacting to Tinubu’s comment that his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima was better.

In a statement by his spokesman, Olisa Ifeajika, Okowa enjoined the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate to stay clear from the campaign of calumny.

He also told Tinubu to check his record in politics, the legislature, and in governance.

“We know Senator Bola Tinubu as a good politician and former governor of Lagos State.

“But we expect him to know that there are other politicians that are towering and are good, patriotic, and have tried in their tracks to be statesmen.

“If Tinubu thinks that he is good, he should not foreclose that there won’t be other persons that are good or even better in politics where he thrives.

“It was his choice to pick his own running mate for whatever criteria he had”, the statement reads.

It further disclosed that the National Health Act came from the effort of Okowa when he was in the Senate.

Ifeajika advised the APC flagbearer “to face his contest…and leave the campaign of calumny”.

“Tinubu should be discussing issues affecting the wellbeing of the people, not discussing individuals”, the statement added.