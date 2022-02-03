PSC To Participate Fully In On- Going 2021 Police Recruitment

….To Deploy Staff To States

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Police Service Commission (PSC), says it will participate in the on- going 2021 screening of applicants for employment into the Constable cadre of the Nigeria Police Force.

It said the organization after a tripartite meeting with the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force and the Commission’s staff Union leadership, chaired by Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Commission, Chief William Alo, decided to deploy its Staff to the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory for the exercise.

This was contained in a statement made available to African Examiner Thursday in Enugu by the Commission’s Spokesman, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani.

He disclosed that Commission’s offices shut down in the wake of the three- day sit at home order by its two Unions were opened on Tuesday February 1st at the expiration of the order.

According to Mr. Ani, “the Commission had the same day received in audience a delegation of the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force led by DIG Mohammed Danmallam, DIG Tranning while PSC team was led by the Permanent Secretary, Secretary to the Commission, Chief William Alo.

He said the two parties resolved some other contending issues that led to staff unrest in the Commission.

“The Parties resolved to work together and avoid such unnecessary and avoidable occurrences in the future.

Ani added that “the Commission staff are expected to proceed to States of deployment and are expected to partner with the other stakeholders to ensure that the exercise is transparent, fair and credible.

“The Commission says it will continue to ensure and insist that Police recruitment at any level must be merit driven with observance of the guidelines of the Federal Character Commission.

A total of 10,000 applicants are expected to be recruited from the exercise, Ani who is the

Head, Press and Public Relations of the Commission hinted.