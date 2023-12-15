Edo Poll: Why I’ll Support Whoever Emerges As PDP Candidate – Obaseki

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has stated that he will support whoever emerges as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the State Governorship Elections slated for September 21, 2024.

Obaseki made this known in Abuja on Thursday during the PDP National Working Committee meeting with the party’s Edo State stakeholders adding that there is no issue between him and his Deputy Governor, Philip Shuaibu.

He said: “There is no issue between me and my deputy and he is here; he wants to contest and we are not asking him to drop his ambition. He is a freeborn of Edo State, and he can contest.”

Speaking on who he will support for the governorship election, Obaseki said “I will support whoever the party supports.” In his remarks, the PDP acting national chairman, Umar Damagum, stated that all the stakeholders in Edo State have agreed to work together.

Damagum said: “We have agreed to work together as one family and we will go further to break the meeting into smaller committees so that at the end of the day, we will come out with a better solution. But in conclusion, Edo is now one family.”





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



