Edwin Clark Slams Buhari’s Administration

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – South-South leader, Edwin Clark, has berated the eight-year administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari in Nigeria.

Clark described the Buhari-led government as “biased, unjust, nepotistic, uncivil, and characterized by religious bigotry as he responded to Buhari’s self-praise during the public presentation of Femi Adesina’s book, “Working with Buhari: Reflections of A Special Adviser, Media and Publicity (2015-2023)”.

According to the elder statesman, a lot of Nigerians consider Buhari’s tenure a failure.

He said: “Buhari’s administration led the country backwards by five decades, the prevalent issues of insecurity, economic collapse, injustice, religious bias, and a lack of direction.”

According to Clark, there is a discrepancy between Buhari’s declaration in his inaugural speech that he “belongs to everybody” and the actions of his administration in the entire

eight-year regime in the country.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



