Edwin Clark Slams Buhari’s Administration

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Friday, January 19th, 2024

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – South-South leader, Edwin Clark, has berated the eight-year administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari in Nigeria.

Clark described the Buhari-led government as “biased, unjust, nepotistic, uncivil, and characterized by religious bigotry as he responded to Buhari’s self-praise during the public presentation of Femi Adesina’s book, “Working with Buhari: Reflections of A Special Adviser, Media and Publicity (2015-2023)”.

According to the elder statesman, a lot of Nigerians consider Buhari’s tenure a failure.

He said: “Buhari’s administration led the country backwards by five decades, the prevalent issues of insecurity, economic collapse, injustice, religious bias, and a lack of direction.”

According to Clark, there is a discrepancy between Buhari’s declaration in his inaugural speech that he “belongs to everybody” and the actions of his administration in the entire
eight-year regime in the country.

