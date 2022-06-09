EFCC Arrests 47 Internet Fraudsters In Owerri

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Wednesday, arrested a total of 47 suspected internet fraudsters from different locations in Owerri, Imo State.

According to the Commission’s Spokesman, Wilson Uwajaren, the arrest followed actionable intelligence received by the Commission on their alleged internet fraud-related activities.

The suspects are: Emenalo Ugochukwu,Eric Chukwuemeka,Uzoma Zebulon Chidera, Ogbuefi Charles, James Joshua Ugochukwu,Nwagbo Junior, Oguike Ifeanyichukwu, Chika Chenya, Bright Iwueze,Chinwendu Okoh, bright Iwu Chinecherem . Nkemakolam Ololoh, Iwuanyanwu Bright, Obi Ifeanyichukwu,Ikwumelu Chiemelie, Chidinma E. Epemandu, Obiajunwa Eustius, Duru Joseph, Nwaru Camillus, Nwaru JohnPaul,Victor Chinaza and Emmanuel Akuakolam.

Others are Nkemjika Kelechi, Onuoha Franklin, Zion Elias, Chukwuemeka Nwaogu, Ikwumelu Ebuka, Nwaneri John, Ikwumelu Chibuike,Chinedu Success,Nwoke Michael Chinaza, Derrick Amaechi, Ndunaga Ifeanyi, Egeonu Tochi, Onwuzurike Leonard, Uwawuike Chijioke Macdonald, Omere Ifeanyi, Okereke Udoochukwu, Okeke Chukwudi, Ngoka Chukwuka, Obiajunwa Macdonald, Izuka Bierechi, Ajaps Chidera, Onyeze Kelechi, Boladele Awoluwapo, Fabian Ejebu and Ikeh Joseph.

Items recovered from them include several mobile phones, laptops, one Toyota Camry with registration number KUJ 316 BP, one Lexus ES350 with registration number MMA 885 AC, one Lexus IS250 with registration number ABC 821 GY, a Toyota Sienna with registration APP 427, one Lexus ES330 with registration number KWU 43 AA, one Lexus ES330 with registration number YAB 411 CD and one Toyota Avalon with registration number RLU 767 IV.

He said they will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.