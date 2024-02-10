EFCC Declares Emefiele, 3 Others Wanted

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – EFCC has declared Mrs Margaret Emefiele, wife of the former governor of the CBN, Mr Godwin Emefiele wanted for alleged money laundering.

EFCC’s spokesman, Mr Dele Oyewale, stated in Abuja that three other persons had been declared wanted alongside Margaret on the same office.

He went on to publish the photographs of the suspects and some of their details on the EFCC website and on its “X’’ handle.

The three other persons declared wanted alongside Margaret were Mr Eric Odoh, Mrs Anita Omoile, and Mr Jonathan Omoile.

Oyewale stated that the quartet allegedly colluded with the former CBN governor to divert “huge sums of money’’ from the Federal Government coffers.

“The charges include obtaining money by false pretences, theft, and contravention of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State.

“Individuals with information regarding the whereabouts of Margaret Emefiele, Eric Odoh, Anita Omoile, and Jonathan Omoile are urged to contact any EFCC office or call 08093322644,’’ Oyewale stated. (NAN)





