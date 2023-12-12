W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Egypt To Vote On Final Day Of Presidential Elections

Posted by Latest News, News Around Africa Tuesday, December 12th, 2023

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Egyptians are voting on Tuesday in the third and final day of presidential elections, as incumbent President Abdel-Fattah al-Sissi is widely expected to win a third term in office.

The election this year is overshadowed by the war in Gaza and a severe domestic economic crisis.

For weeks before the elections, authorities have urged people through local media to vote en masse, amid fears of a low voter turnout.

On Sunday, the election commission said that voter turnout was high and “exceeded all expectations.”

Voting kicks off at 9 am (0700 GMT) on Tuesday across Egypt and runs for 12 hours.

Final official results are expected to be announced on Dec. 18.

Besides al-Sissi, three other candidates are running for office.

In 2013, the army led by al-Sissi deposed Mohammed Morsi, Egypt’s democratically elected but divisive Islamist president.

Al-Sissi was elected in 2014 and 2018, and both times he achieved a landslide victory.

The general-turned-president’s backers see him as a guarantee of stability amid regional turmoil.

His critics, however, blame him for the deteriorating economic situation and lack of freedoms. (dpa/NAN)

