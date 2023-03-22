Election: CP, Deployed To Anambra Laud Stakeholders For Peaceful Disposition.

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Commissioner of Police deployed to Anambra State by the Inspector General of Police for the 2023 House of Assembly Election, CP Aderemi Adeoye, has thanked the good people of Anambra State for their peaceful conduct during the polls.

He noted that this was the same peaceful disposition they exhibited during the last Governorship election in 2021 when he was DC Operations for the Command.

Adeoye commended INEC in the State for its dedication and commitment to conducting a transparent and credible exercise.

The Command’s Spokesman, Tochukwu Ikenga in a statement made available to African Wednesday said the Senior police officer, also “extolled the spirit of sportsmanship displayed by the contestants who exhibited maturity throughout the exercise.

“Adeoye also thanked the State Government for allowing a level playing ground for the people to express their choice.

He commended the Heads of all the security agencies in the State for their patriotism and sacrifice in the discharge of their duties and the unparalleled synergy with and support for the Police which guaranteed success.

The Commissioner of Police thanked all Officers and Men of Anambra State Police Command for their neutrality and professionalism during the just concluded election.

“He urged all stakeholders to continue to work for the greater good of the Nation in all their endeavours.

“CP Aderemi Adeoye thanked the Inspector General of Police for the confidence reposed in him in allowing him to serve the nation in this capacity.