Same Sex Marriage: Knights Of St. John Supports Nigerian Bishops Against Pope’s Directives

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Ancient and Noble Order of the Knights of St. John International (KSJI), a sodality organisation in the Roman Catholic Church, has thrown its full weight behind the Catholic Bishops of Nigeria against same sex marriage and blessing of same sex marriage as recent directed by the headship of the Vatican, led by the Pope.

In a public statement by the Supreme Subordinate (national) President of the Order in Nigeria, Maj. Gen. (Prof) Remy Uche, and signed on his behalf by his Chief of Staff, Sir Abuchi Anueyiagu, the the (KSJI) noted that blessing of same sex marriage by priests of the Church as directed by the Papacy was repugnant to biblical teachings and injunctions that God made them man and woman and enjoined them to reproduce.

The statement made available to African Examiner in Enugu said “Further, the organisation saw the directive to priests to bless same sex marriage as a negation of the teachings, principles/doctrines and morals of the Church, hence it decided to be on the side of the Catholic Bishops of Nigeria in their position against the directive for priests of the Church to be blessing same sex marriages.

“The group sees the blessing of same sex marriage as akin to standing the Church on its head, a Church that had always provided the bastion of moral leadership in the world.

“Blessing of same sex marriages is tantamount to encouraging same sex marriage, which is an abberation to nature”, the KSJI stated. they posited.

It added that the body therefore, would suggest a review of the directive.