Election: Peter Obi Files Suit At Presidential Election Tribunal

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the just ended election, Peter Obi, has filed a suit at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, Abuja, against the declaration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC, as the winner by the Independent National Electoral commission.

The petition which has since gone viral was marked CA/PEC/02m/2023 with Peter Obi, Labour Party, LP as plaintiff, while the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Bola Tinubu, and the All Progressives Congress are the defendants.

The African Examiner recalls that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, announced Tinubu the winner of the just ended presidential election and handed him a certificate of return.

However, Obi, in a press conference announced that he won the 2023 presidential election.

He stated that he was robbed of his mandate and he can only find justice in a court of law.