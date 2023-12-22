Elevated 52 NIS Officers Decorated With New Ranks In Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The joy of newly promoted 52 officers and men of the Enugu state Command of the Nigeria Immigration Service NIS on Thursday knew no bound, as they were decorated with their new ranks, just as 55 newly recruited personnel of the command passed out same day.

Our Correspondent reports that the exercises took place at the State’s Command Headquarters in Enugu.

Assistant Controll General ACG, in charge of the Command, Mrs. Azuka Halliday, gave the figure during the passing out parade of the newly recruited ty and decoration of the promoted officers.

According to her, the total number of the graduated personnel comprised 27 males and 28 females while the promoted personnels were promoted to different positions.

She said new ranks include one Deputy Controller of Immigration, eight Assistant Controller, seven Chief Superintendent, two Superintendent, 16 Deputy Superintendent, 12 Assistant Superintendent l, six Assistant Superintendent II.

The ACG, enjoined the newly recruited personnel to see their enlistment in the service as a call to duty to serve their fatherland with all sense of patriotism, discipline, determination, selflessness, and integrity.

Halliday, advised them to consider themselves privileged to be among the recruited officers, tasking them to always be proactive and committed in their duties.

She stated that the promoted personnel had done so well in their respective former ranks, hence they were elevated to their new ranks, stressing that to whom more is given, more is expected, adding that only the best are expected from them as the assume their new positions.

Her words: “This is the period to ensure that we manage our borders, we should ensure we do our best with all form of transparency.

” I charge you to continue in your good work, work hard and show yourselves worthy of these new ranks,”.

In a goodwill remark, Air Commander Sylvester Eyoma of the Nigeria Air force, Enugu charged the newly promoted officers and men to always mentor the junior officers so as to promote and build a good institution.

He explained that “Mentorship is what we are lacking in our institutions today. I charge you to consider it as a matter of necessity and try to impact in them what they should be,” he said.

Also speaking, the Instructor of the training, Mr Nweke John, expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the newly recruited personnel, stressing that they did well during the period of the training.

He noted that there was a challenge at the beginning of the training as they were slow in learning but the challenge was over when they realised that it was not business as usual.

Some of the newly personnel expressed their happiness for being among those recruited for the job.

Expressing how happy he was, Mr Ezukoke Jerry, an Immigration Assistant lll said that the job needed consistency and honesty, appealing to the government to always employ only people that merited the job.

The event was graced by Heads of sister security agencies in the state such, the police, National Drug law Enforcement Agency NDLEA, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC, amongst others.





