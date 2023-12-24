Emeka Ike Punched Me When Our Child Was Sick– Ex-Wife, Suzanne Emma

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Suzanne Emma, the estranged wife of Nollywood actor Emeka Ike, has opened up concerning the claims her ex-husband made concerning her claims of domestic violence against him which led to significant losses on his part.

Speaking in a recent interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, Emma stated that Ike had subjected her to abuse throughout their 17-year marriage and she reminisced on a specific incident at the hospital when their child was ill. The actor verbally berated her and physically assaulted her.

She said: “There was a time we went to the hospital; my child was sick. We didn’t have money. And I was trying to negotiate with the hospital to treat the child, and we would pay later. It was taking a little bit of time, and he [Emeka Ike] just came in and started yelling at me, ‘You’re a fool. You don’t know how to do things. What’s all this? You can’t even talk to them. Who are they? They’re beneath you, and you’re allowing them to do this and all that.

“And I got upset and said, ‘Sir, why are you being a jerk?’ And I went off into the car to sit down. Immediately he [Emeka Ike] was coming into the car; his punch was the first thing that I saw on my jaw.”

The African Examiner recalls that a Lagos Island Customary Court dissolved the marriage between the actor and his wife in 2017 due to incessant battery. Their marriage lasted for 14 years.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



