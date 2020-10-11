EndSARS: Ganduje Suspends Aide For Criticising Buhari

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, has suspended the Special Adviser on Media, Salihu Yakasai, for criticising the President Muhammadu Buhari.

Yakasai had berated President Buhari for not speaking to Nigerians amid the nationwide protests against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force.

Yakasai had tweeted: “I have never seen a government with zero empathy like that of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“So many times when his people are going through a difficult time and expect some sort of tap on shoulder to reassure them that he is in charge, but he failed to do so.

“The ‘I don’t care attitude’ is on another level.

“To speak to your own people over issues that are bedevilling them has become something like a favour you are doing to them.

“Over and over again, you cannot spare five minutes to address the nation to calm them down, the same people you went to the 36 states to beg for their votes, it is heartbreaking.”

Reacting to this development, the Kano State Government in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Muhammed Garba described the comment of Yakasai as “unguarded utterances”, stating that his suspension was with immediate effect.

The statement read: “Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has suspended his Special Adviser on Media, Salihu Tanko Yakasai over some unguarded utterances on the person of President Muhammadu Buhari on the social media platform.

“The state Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, who conveyed the governor’s directive in a statement this afternoon, said the suspension is with immediate effect.

“He said that though the media aide has own up the indiscreet comment as his personal opinion, but that as a public figure, it will be difficult to differentiate between personal opinion and official stand on matters of public concern.

“The governor, therefore, warned political appointees and public servants to guard against making statements capable of drawing unnecessary controversy and heating up the polity.”

