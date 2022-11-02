Elon Musk Announces Price Reduction For Monthly Charge Of Verified Twitter Accounts

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – New Twitter head Elon Musk said Tuesday that the site will charge $8 per month instead of $20 as announced to verify users’ accounts, arguing the plan would upend the platform’s “current lords & peasants system” and create a new revenue stream for the company.

The announcement comes days after the world’s wealthiest man took sole control of the social media giant in a contentious $44 billion deal.

“Power to the people! Blue for $8/month,” he tweeted, in reference to the platform’s famous blue checkmark that signals a verified, authentic account.

The new plan’s pricing would be adjusted by country “proportionate to purchasing power parity,” Musk added in the replies to his original tweet, and would also include “priority” in replying to and searching posts, which he called “essential to defeat spam/scam.”

There would also be expanded video abilities, fewer ads, and the possibility for users to get a “pay wall bypass for publishers willing to work with us,” he said.