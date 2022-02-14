Enugu 2023: Governorship Aspirant Vows To Complete All Abandoned Projects

….Regulate Rent

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As the 2023 general election clock ticks, a key contender in the Enugu State Governorship race under the platform of People’s Democratic party PDP, Barr. (Dr) John Nwobodo, has said that one of his top priorities if elected, is to ensure completion of all abandoned projects left behind by the past administrations.

The Aspirants who hails from Nkanu East where the ruling PDP seem to have zoned it’s ticket to, also said if given the mandate, he would make sure all the leakages are blocked with a view to ensuring that there is no wastage in governance.

Nwobodo made the declaration yesterday while speaking with Newsmen on his intention to run.

According to him, apart from completing existing projects, the former Enugu CNPP and IPAC chairman, further said that his administration would not strangle medium and small scale businessmen with taxation, pointing out that rather than stifle and choke them with taxes and levies, he would rather give them reprieve.

He pointed out that only the top corporate organisations and well established business ventures would be taxed in the state.

“Enugu State needs good governance. When elected as the governor of the state, we’ll start by completing all abandoned projects. We shall resuscitate abandoned projects.

” Low income business people will not pay taxes. We shall scrap permits and other levies that hinder small businesses from growing,” he said.

The governorship hopeful, who equally promised to embark on aggressive road construction in the urban areas as well as build roads that will link the rural communities.

The Aspirants stated that the essence is to attract rural communities to the cities and at the same decongest the cities since there would be access roads.

He equally promised to create new cities to decongest the state capital, Enugu metropolis.

Dr. Nwobodo further promised to regulate rents so that tenants do not pay through their nose and at the same promised to embark on aggressive housing so that the citizenry could get affordable and good accommodation.

The governorship aspirant said that he would bring government closer to the people so they will know that they belong.

“There is a lot more work to be done in Enugu State. We shall bring the people closer to the government. The people are not getting the benefit of governance,” he stated.