Enugu Council Boss Bags Presidential Award On Digital Governance

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The presidency has conferred a meritorious award of recognition on digital governance and innovation on the Executive Chairman of Nkanu East Local government area of Enugu state, Hon. Okechukwu Sydney Edeh, even as the recipient dedicates the award to the state Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, saying he led the pace of the digital revolution in the state.

Our Correspondent reports that a plaque for the recognition was presented to the Council boss over the weekend through the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR).

Receiving the prestigious award at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, the chairman said he was inspired to key into digital governance by the unprecedented leadership blueprints of the Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, particularly in driving digital revolution across the various ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) in the state.

He added that the ceremony would not be complete without dedicating the award to him and the people of the state who were already adjusting to the digitalisation policy of the administration.

The BPSR, a foremost agency under the presidency, had, in a nation-wide nomination and online voting process initiated on television, newspapers, radio and other arrays of digital media, selected Hon. Edeh in recognition of his “Exemplary Leadership in Advancing Digital Governance” in year 2023.

According to the presidential body, the rigorous process was to reward those doing exceptionally well with distinguished track records in their respective public offices and to encourage them to do more by contributing to the growth and development of the nation.

Edeh, while speaking further said he was glad that the world was appreciating the good works the present administration in Enugu State had been doing in its determination to reposition the state.

“This is good news. We never lobbied to be nominated. We didn’t apply for it. People saw our good works, and they felt we deserved to be rewarded.

” This recognition will spur me and my team to do more, and I am promising our people that we’ll not let them down. We will continue to better their standard of living.

“I think the credit of this award should go to our governor, His Excellency, Dr. Peter Mbah, who has been leading this initiative. Enugu State is talking about digital revolution, information and communication technology, automation of governance and other comprehensive spectrums that follow it because the governor is involved and he’s passionate about that.

“We are all keying into the digitalisation policy of the state government, and my duty as the chairman of Nkanu East council and ALGON chairman is to tailor the local governments into the policy.

“I am using this window to call on investors, both home and abroad, to see the attractive business environment the administration of governor Mbah has created as an opportunity to invest on different pipeline projects with huge returns on investment. We are proud that we can talk about accountability, transparency, traceability, and flexibility in investment metrics through the ongoing digital governance in the state,”.

In his remark, Director General of BPSR, Dasuki Arabi, said the presidential agency was saddled with the core responsibility of ensuring that the policies of the federal government are implemented in line with the public service reforms for efficient service delivery.





