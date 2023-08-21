Enugu Govt To Partner Ethiopia Airlines On Training of Youths On Aviation

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As part of its efforts to boost the gross domestic product of the state economy through diversification, the Enugu State government has concluded plans to enter into a partnership agreement with a major international airline carrier, Ethiopian Airlines.

The relationship will also foster mutual economic growth between the two bodies in aviation, including exploring different available opportunities such as the training of Enugu youths at the Ethiopian Airlines Aviation University and other areas of interest.

This was disclosed by the Airlines’ officials when the state governor, Dr. Peter Mbah played host to a delegation from Ethiopian Airlines led by the outgoing Traffic and Sales Manager, Mr Henok Sirak, in Enugu.

“Our meeting with the governor was a productive meeting aimed at strengthening ties and exploring avenues for mutual benefits,” Mr Sirak said.

The discussions which centred around collaborative opportunities and strategies to enhance the airlines’ operations within the state, further underlined the commitment of the parties to forge a common front that would contribute to the growth and development of the state’s economy.

While reacting to the visit, the governor expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the meeting, describing it as a pivotal step towards the realization of the administration’s economic development plan.

Mbah, wish the outgoing manager well, and pledged that his administration would work with the new manager, Mr. Zeleke Flate, who was introduced to him at the meeting by the outgoing manager, to ensure that both parties benefit from the partnership.

The visit ended in a symbolic gesture as the governor received a model aircraft bearing the Ethiopian Airlines logo and a carefully curated selection of Ethiopian premium coffee, which signified a strengthened partnership between state government and the Ethiopian Airlines.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



