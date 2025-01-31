Enugu Neuro psychiatric Hospital Staff Rape, Impregnate 32 Year Old Inmate Undergoing Treatment

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Wonder they say shall never end, as a Staff of the Federal Neuro psychiatric Hospital Enugu FNHE, Mr. Kazeem Mohammed, has raped and impregnated a 32 year old psychiatric patient,

Miss Blessing Nzubechi Igwe, brought to the facility by her family for treatment.

The said pregnant lady, according to the family, has been missing since after her pregnancy was confirmed through a laboratory test run on her.

Her family disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Enugu.

Elder brother to the lady, Mr. Igwe Nwachinaemere Israel who signed the statement, said they hail from Ntalakwu Oboro Village, in Ikwuano Council Area of Abia State.

” I reside at NO. 316 New Town Layout (by Freeworld Hotel) Emene, Enugu, Enugu State, and wish to lay this complaint and possibly seek your swift intervention on this matter that my entire family found most disturbing.

“Against that backdrop, I wish to state as follows:

that the victim, Miss Blessing Nzubechi Igwe is my younger sister. That I lay this complaint for myself and on behalf of all the members of my family.

“My Sister Miss Nzubechi Igwe, who is 32 years old has been experiencing some psychiatric symptoms against which my family sought for urgent medical attention, at the Federal Neuropsychiatric hospital Enugu.

“That my Sister was admitted at the Federal Neuropsychiatric hospital Enugu on the 9th of August 2024. While she was at the hospital I did visit her often and I was monitoring her progression and providing the necessary things that were required.

“One night while my sister was within the hospital premises, One Mr. Kazeem, a security man at the hospital accosted her, lured her to a corner, in threatening violence and had a non-consensual sexual intercourse with her.

“At the earliest opportunity, my sister reported the matter to the management of the Neuropsychiatric hospital Enugu for their intervention.

“Despite the said complaint laid by my sister, there was a brazen apathy to investigate the incident case of rape, culminating in pregnancy.

“I was not in any way informed and had no knowledge of the ugly incidence up until the second trimester of the pregnancy, when I was advised by a staff at the hospital to conduct pregnancy test on my sister

“The pregnancy test was thereafter conducted and the result came out positive.

He said: “At the moment, my sister is about five (5) months pregnant. The pregnancy test result is intact and can be made available if the need be.

“With respect to the rape, I petitioned the Commissioner of Police, Enugu State, in furtherance of which the culprit was to be arrested but he absconded.

“Prior to this event, I petitioned the hospital and pleaded for the rape case to be investigated, but to no avail.

“In a strange twist of event, in the morning hour of January 15th 2025, 1 received a call from the hospital informing me that my sister is missing and that my presence is urgently needed at the hospital.

“When I got to the hospital they gave me the hospital bill and informed me that they do not know my sister’s whereabouts.

“We have searched every nook and cranny of both my home State and Enugu State but she is nowhere to be found”, adding that all the entreaties made to the hospital Management to give them reasonable account as to her whereabouts proved futile.

“It is discernable from the background that the life of my sister is in imminent danger.

“We sincerely believe as a family that the hospital has a duty of care in the circumstances and under no guise should they pass the buck to anyone else.

“It is indeed a helpless situation and I am calling on all the relevant Departments and Agencies, security agents, the press and well-meaning Nigerians to kindly rise to this occasion and save my poor sister from being lynched untimely.

“We therefore humbly urge that you explore all the options within the ambit of the law to give this matter the necessary visibility for justice to be done.” Israel pleaded.

However, efforts to speak with the Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Mrs Ngozi Unongu, and suspect, Mohammed failed, as the hospital boss refused to take several calls put across to her mobile cell phone buy our Correspondent on the issue, just as she ignored the massage equally sent to her phone.

On the part of the suspect, his cell switches off as at the time of filing this report.