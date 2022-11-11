Police Condemn Jungle Justice Served On Two Alleged POS Thief’s In Enugu

…. Confirms, One Of Them Was A Dismissed Police Officer

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) -The Enugu State Commissioner of Police, (CP) Ahmed Ammani, has condemned in its entirety, the mob action and extra-judicial killing of two (2) alleged male criminal suspects, by an angry mob, in the afternoon hours of 09/11/2022, along Bissala Road, Independence Layout, Enugu.

He therefore, orders the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (SCIID) to carry out a discreet investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident and those involved.

The CP in a statement made available to Newsmen Thursday night via the Command’s Spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, describes as untrue and unfounded, the viral media report suggesting that the victims the act of jungle justice was executed on, are Policemen serving in New Haven Police Division of the Command.

He said : “Contrary to the report, available records only revealed that one of them, later identified as Ogbobe Benjamin, has long been dismissed from the Nigeria Police Force as a Police Constable, for acts against discipline.

“Hence, he can never be seen or said to be a serving Policeman as claimed.

Quoting the CP, Ndukwe said “Meanwhile, the Commissioner has reiterated that no matter the circumstance, resorting to self-help to carry out acts of jungle justice in this manner, without recourse to extant laws and the criminal administration system, is totally condemnable and tantamount to the commission of crime in itself.

“Hence, he cautions against such heinous and cruel acts that violate the provisions of the Constitution and other extant laws, especially as it concerns the inalienable rights of the person; and impedes the Command’s efforts at combating crimes and criminality in the State.

“Consequently, the CP has urged citizens of the State to always be law-abiding and assist the Police in the fight against criminals and their activities, especially by arresting and handing over criminal suspects to the Police for further lawful actions, in line with the provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015, the amended Nigeria Police Act 2020 and other laws.

“He further calls on them to promptly report general acts of crime and criminality to the nearest Police Station or by calling the Command’s emergency hotlines on: 08098880172, 08032003702, 08075390883 or 08086671202; or alternatively send emails to infoenugupolice@gmail.com.