Enugu Police Arrest Man Who Allegedly Killed Mother, Sister

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu State Police Command says it has arrested a young man who allegedly killed his mother, Mrs Charity Orji, and his sister, Miss Ukamaka Orji, and buried them in a shallow grave in their backyard in Enugu.

According to the police, the suspect, identified as Somadina Orji from Igboariam in Anambra State, was said to have committed the offense on Monday, December 4, 2023, at Umuagu Inyi, in the Oji River Local Government Area of Enugu State.

According to available information, the deceased Charity, a native of Inyi but married in Anambra State, had been living in her family house with her children for some years and her son, who allegedly deals in hard drugs killed her.

A community leader in Inyi, Mr Ben Obi, who spoke to some journalists, disclosed that the problems started weeks ago when the suspect had an issue with the younger brother.

According to Obi, the suspect had wanted to hit the younger brother) before the mother stopped him and reported the incident to the kingsmen asking them to come and chase him away from the house since he wanted to kill the younger brother.

However, the younger sister had been missing for two weeks before he had the problem with the mother.

However, the community leader further narrated that the mother went for a condolence visit at Akpugoeze, and when she return in the afternoon, the son, Somadina, killed and buried her in a shallow grave in their backyard.

He stated that when the younger brother came back and was looking for the mother, he suspected something was wrong and he raised an alarm.



The villagers gathered at the compound and upon interrogation, Somadina confessed that he had killed the mother” and he also confessed to have killed the younger sister some weeks ago.

The community leader also stated that when the Police were invited, the remains of the mother and the sister were exhumed and deposited at the mortuary, and the suspect arrested.

Confirming the incident on Sunday, the Command’s spokesperson, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, stated that the suspect had been arrested and investigation was still ongoing.

According to Ndukwe, immediately after the investigation is concluded, he would be arraigned in court.

“The suspect has been arrested, and the case is under investigation. The suspect would be prosecuted once investigations are concluded.”





