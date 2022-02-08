One Killed In Okene Police Station Attack

One Killed In Okene Police Station AttackLatest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Tuesday, February 8th, 2022
(AFRICAN EXAMINER0 – Some gunmen on Sunday evening attacked Okene Police Area Command Headquarters but were repelled.
One of the attackers was shot dead by police, spokesman of the Command, Williams Oyve-Aya, said yesterday in a statement.
“At about 10 p.m. of Sunday, some armed hoodlums attacked the Okene Area Command Headquarters with sporadic gunshots and explosives.
“The officers on duty repelled the attack; and in the process, shot dead one of attackers, a situation that forced the hoodlums to flee even before the arrival of police back-up teams from the neighbouring divisions’’.
The command spokesman, who said that normalcy had returned to the Okene community, added that thorough search for the hoodlums had begun.
