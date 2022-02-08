W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

One Killed In Okene Police Station Attack

Posted by Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Tuesday, February 8th, 2022





(AFRICAN EXAMINER0 – Some gunmen on Sunday evening attacked Okene Police Area Command Headquarters but were repelled.

One of the attackers was shot dead by police, spokesman of the Command, Williams Oyve-Aya, said yesterday in a statement.

“At about 10 p.m. of Sunday, some armed hoodlums attacked the Okene Area Command Headquarters with sporadic gunshots and explosives.



“The officers on duty repelled the attack; and in the process, shot dead one of attackers, a situation that forced the hoodlums to flee even before the arrival of police back-up teams from the neighbouring divisions’’.

The command spokesman, who said that normalcy had returned to the Okene community, added that thorough search for the hoodlums had begun.

