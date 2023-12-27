Minister Of Power, Adelabu Assures Nigerians Of Stable Electricity During Christmas, New Year

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, on Monday assured Nigerians of stable power supply during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Bolaji Tunji, Special Adviser, Strategic Communication and Public Relations to the Minister, in a statement in Abuja, said that Adelabu gave the assurance in a message entitled: “Fostering Unity and Progress”,

Tunji said that Adelabu prayed that the season of love and sacrifice should inspire unity and compassion among Nigerians.

“In the spirit of Christmas, I extend heartfelt felicitations to Christians and fellow Nigerians. May this season of love and sacrifice inspire unity and compassion among us.

“As we reflect on the birth of Jesus Christ, a symbol of love and peace, let us emulate His spirit of selflessness and embrace one another across faiths and divides.

”Unity is paramount for our nation’s development, thriving in an environment of peace and tranquility,” he said.

According to him, during this festive season, let’s prioritise giving, love, and remembrance of God’s love through Jesus Christ. Regardless of our faith, let’s unite in prayers for the peace and progress of Nigeria, our shared home

“I congratulate President Bola Tinubu, our leaders, legislators, and administrators at all levels at this period.

“I encourage Nigerians to steadfastly support Tinubu’s government for the collective advancement of our nation.”

The minister assured all citizens that efforts are diligently underway to enhance the nation’s power supply during this festive season.

He said that these efforts were put in place in recognition of the importance of electricity in the daily life of Nigerians, adding that his ministry was committed to ensuring a more reliable and improved power infrastructure.

“We understand the significance of uninterrupted power, especially during celebrations, and are working tirelessly to provide a stable electricity supply.

“Your comfort and enjoyment during this yuletide season are paramount, and we are dedicated to making substantial progress in delivering an enhanced power experience for all.”

Adelabu wished Nigerians a joyous Christmas celebration and a prosperous New Year as they look forward to 2024.

NAN





