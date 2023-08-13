Enugu Police Operatives Raid IPOB/ESN Camp Neutralizes 3 In Gun Duel

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A combined team of Police Special Forces and Operatives serving in Igbo-Eze North Police Division of Enugu State Command, in the morning hours of Thursday, raided the camp of members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra and Eastern Security Network IPOB/ESN, at Imufu in Igbo-Eze North Local Council Area of the state and were engaged in a gun duel by the subversive criminal elements.

However, three (3) of the hoodlums were neutralized in the ensuing gunfight, while many others escaped with varying degrees of severe gunshot wounds. Four (4) Pump Action guns, one (1) locally fabricated revolver gun and pistol each, sixty-seven (67) live cartridges, military camouflage uniforms, fabrics of IPOB insignia, objects suspected to be amulets and other incriminating exhibits were recovered.

The state police public Relations officer PPRO DSP Daniel Ndukwe who disclosed this in a statement made available to African Examiner said “Preliminary investigation reveals that the criminal elements were responsible for the shooting and killing of two Neighbourhood Watch Group security personnel on 21/07/2023 at about 1am, at Umuagama in Enugu-Ezike community of Igbo-Eze North L.G.A., and had also made several attempts to enforce the illegal sit-at-home order in some parts of the L.G.A.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, *CP Ahmed Ammani, fdc*, while reaffirming the Police’s unwavering commitment to weed out unrepentant criminals in the State, has lauded the Operatives for successfully executing the operation, tasking them and others to remain firm, resilient and maintain the tempo.

“The CP further solicits the continued support of citizens of the State, while urging residents of Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area and owners of medical facilities in particular, to promptly report individuals sighted with gunshot wounds to the nearest Police Station.

“Or by calling the Command’s emergency hotlines on 08032003702, 08075380883, 08086671202 or 08098880172, or send emails to infoenugupolice@gmail.com.

“Viewers discretion is hereby advised due to the accompanying graphic photographs please” Ndukwe stated.





