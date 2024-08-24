Enugu State Rakes In N35Bn Revenue In Seven Months –ESIRS Chairman

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu State Internal Revenue Service, ESIRS, has hinted that it’s application of disruptive innovation in tax collection has yielded tremendous dividends in the past one year, saying it generated N35.9 billion within seven months of 2024, as against 33.9 billion that the state collected in the whole of 2023.

Recall that governor Peter Mbah of the state had during his electioneering campaign promised the electorate to use disruptive innovation in the implementation of policies in his administration.

Presenting his one year in office scorecard on Friday, to newsmen, as part of the anniversary celebration of the State Revenue Service, Mr. Ekene Emmanuel Nnamani, chairman of ESIRS revealed that the application of digitalization of revenue collections such as e-ticketing, elimination of manual collection and consolidation of revenues yielded positive result.

According to him, the service collected N35.9 billion within seven months of 2024, as against 33.9 billion that the state collected in the months of 2023.

“We went into digitalization, we expanded the payment gateways from one to six such as flutterwave, moneypoint, to ease the method of payment and tax rose that in the seven months of 2024, the state has collected 35.9 billion naira as aginnst 33.9 billion naira that was collected last year. So we have an average of 5 Billion every month.

Nnamani added “we started with e-ticket in the informal sector tax which was a disruptive innovation. Over N2.3 billion has been raked so far from there.

“In Pay as you earn tax, few used to pay because the formal and informal sector were mixed. Same in the withholding taxes. Some that were supposed to go to the state were paid to federal government.

“Capital gain tax was reactivated in Housing and in the Lands ministries. We have ensured that tax must be paid with every consent. It increased the base for tax collection.

“On the Land use Charge, VIS was introduced for people to use in real time. We have made sure that landlords pay and every tax can be paid online, with quick teller or remita.

“Each Keke pays N350 per a day. After that, no payment of Sanitation levey again or union dues, local government dues by Keke operators again because of the consolidated payment. All the fees are consolidated in the e-ticket.

“Even in the formal sector, we give single demand notice and the reason is for ease of doing business. Tax clearance certificate is given under 24 hours and could be received via email. All revenue are centered on one visual.”

The Churman further disclosed that the Service was yet to activate the Community tax until the awareness is completely done, but that tolls are being collected in every market.

“We have harmonised with the local governments. The LGs have a cut in the collection. We have streamlined it into one revenue.” He stated.