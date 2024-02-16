Enugu Women Place N1M Bounty On Anambra Woman Who Tortured 11 Year-Old House Help With Electric Iron

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Women from Awgu Council area of Enugu state, where an eleven year Old househelp, Miss Happiness Nwafor, who was recently violently brutalized with hot knife and electric ion by her madam, hails from, have placed a 1 million naira bounty on the perpetrator, Adachukwu Cukelu Okafor, who has been declared wanted by the police.

Our Correspondent recalled that same. women, had last week Wednesday staged a peaceful protest in Enugu, demanding justice for the victim, who was tortured

with a hot knife and electric iron by her Madam who equally severed different parts of the minor’s body, including her Virginia.

This is coming barely 48. Hours after the federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development , via the Minister, Uju Kennedy Ohanenye announced a bounty of two million naira on the perpetrator

The Women said anybody who avails the police, Anambra state government, or other relevant authorities with useful and necessary information that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrator, will smile home with 1 million naira from them.

Adachukwu, who hails from Anambra state, but resides in the Commercial city of Onitsha, where she perpetrated the barbaric act was said to have accused the victim of torching the private part of her eight year old daughter while bathing her.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



