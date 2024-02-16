W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Enugu Women Place N1M Bounty On Anambra Woman Who Tortured 11 Year-Old House Help With Electric Iron

Posted by Latest News, News Across Nigeria Friday, February 16th, 2024

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Women  from  Awgu  Council area of Enugu state,  where  an eleven  year Old  househelp, Miss Happiness Nwafor, who was recently violently brutalized with hot knife and electric ion by her madam,  hails from,  have placed a 1 million naira bounty on the perpetrator, Adachukwu Cukelu Okafor, who has been declared wanted by the police.

 Our Correspondent recalled that same. women, had last week  Wednesday staged a peaceful protest in Enugu, demanding  justice for the victim,  who  was  tortured 

 with a hot knife and electric iron by her Madam who equally severed  different  parts of the minor’s body, including her Virginia.

This is coming barely 48. Hours after the federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development ,  via the Minister, Uju Kennedy Ohanenye announced a  bounty of two million naira  on the perpetrator 

The Women said anybody who avails  the police,  Anambra state government, or other relevant authorities with useful and necessary information that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrator, will smile home with 1 million naira from them.

Adachukwu, who hails from  Anambra state, but resides in the Commercial city of Onitsha, where she perpetrated the barbaric  act was said to have accused  the victim of torching the private part of her eight year old daughter while bathing her.

 

_______________________________

Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.
Send donations to:
AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA
AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank
AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank

For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=93912

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Zenith bank

advertisement

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us