LaLiga Bans Barcelona From Signing Players In Summer Transfer Window

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Current LaLiga leaders Barcelona will not be able to sign players in the summer transfer window.

Barcelona have spent nearly £150 million over the past 12 months on the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Kounde.

Barcelona have continued to sign players despite an ongoing financial crisis which saw them lose Lionel Messi in 2021.

They acquired a host of free agents in the summer including Marcos Alonso, Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen and Hector Bellerin.

And they were linked with the likes of Bernardo Silva, Jude Bellingham and Ilkay Gundogan in the summer window.

But now they are set to be denied bringing in any new arrivals as they face sticking with their existing squad through to the start of next season.

Xavi’s rejuvenated squad have impressed domestically so far this season.

Barcelona sit seven points clear at the top of the LaLiga table as they bid to reclaim the Spanish title from Real Madrid.