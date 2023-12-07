EPL: Man United, Liverpool Win, Man City Swept By Aston Villa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A brace from Scott McTominay earned Manchester United a 2-1 win over Chelsea in the Premier League (PL), making it 11 matches since the Blues last won at Old Trafford in a run stretching back to May 2013.

The Red Devils have received enough criticism lately to take the decision to ban four news outlets from their pre-game press conference. Erik ten Hag’s side still started brightly and were awarded an early penalty after Enzo Fernández caught Antony. Their frustration continued as Robert Sánchez outfoxed Bruno Fernandes to save his spot-kick before they eventually opened the scoring in the 19th minute. After Marc Cucurella blocked Harry Maguire’s initial effort, McTominay provided a clinical touch and finish.

Meanwhile,Aston Villa’s remarkable winning home Premier League (PL) run stretched to 14 games, after Unai Emery finally secured a win against his managerial counterpart Pep Guardiola with a richly-deserved 1-0 victory.

Treble-winning Manchester City rolling into town certainly didn’t faze Aston Villa, who flew out the traps looking to extend their phenomenal winning PL home run. City were visibly shaken in the opening stages and were fortunate not to fall behind early, as Ederson produced two fine stops to deny Leon Bailey and Pau Torres.

A lull in proceedings followed that frantic start, and that was probably to the relief of City, who in the absence of Rodri, among several other key first-team players, looked disjointed. In fact, Pep Guardiola’s side were fortunate to even get into the break on level terms after Douglas Luiz had the ball in the back of the net, only for it to be ruled out after the ball ran out of play before he turned home Lucas Digne’s cross

Liverpool moved back to within two points of Premier League (PL) leaders Arsenal with a 2-0 victory against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane, breaking their winless run of four away league games against newly-promoted sides.

The Blades started like a team wanting to impress new manager Chris Wilder, and James McAtee really should have put them in front inside 12 minutes, but saw his tame shot saved by Caoimhín Kelleher from close range. That seemed to wake Liverpool up, and the visitors started to threaten, particularly from set-pieces. Virgil van Dijk saw his header tipped over by Wes Foderingham before finding the net from another Trent Alexander-Arnold corner, as the Dutchman volleyed in his first goal since March. It means Sheffield United are still searching for their first clean sheet this season, and that goal was the 40th they have conceded in just 15 matches – the most-ever at this stage in the PL era.





