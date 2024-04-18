EU Approves $116.9m To Boost Security In Somalia

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The European Union (EU) said it has approved 116.9 million U.S. dollars for stabilisation efforts in Somalia.

The funds approved by the Political and Security Committee of the Council of the EU on Tuesday will support the transition process for the Somali National Army (SNA).

The EU said that the Council of the EU will support the military component of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS).

EU said it would add 74.4 million dollars to the resources already mobilized for ATMIS in previous years and 42.5 million dollars for the SNA.

“Both actions aim at contributing to the handover of security responsibilities from ATMIS to the SNA by allowing the former to fulfil its mandate,

“While strengthening the latter’s capacities, the EU said in a statement .

In 2023, ATMIS started withdrawing its troops from Somalia in compliance with a United Nations Security Council resolution in 2023.

ATMIS has completed the first and second phases of its draw down of 5,000 troops and handed over 13 military bases to Somali security forces.

However, an additional 4,000 troops are expected to be pulled out by the end of June.

The agreed support will mostly contribute to the ATMIS troop allowances while the EU said for the SNA, it will focus on the provision of non-lethal equipment.

The EU has been the largest direct contributor to ATMIS with nearly 2.87 billion dollars since 2007. (Xinhua/NAN)