Netizens React As Presidential Candidate For APC Says ‘God Bless PDAPC’…

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Netizens have captured the moment the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress – In a video posted on Twitter, Tinubu during his speech said, ” God bless Nigeria, God bless PD..and immediately changed it to God bless APC, APC, and then added God bless APC.

@OkeyMachine1of1 writes: Dementia is real, as a presidential candidate u forgot the name of ur party E don cast be that

@SavvyRinu writes: Which party be PDAPC again?

@calllmeblacksav writes: PDAPC another banger No wonder this man is not allowed to go outside It is finished APC bless PDP

DocOmeiza writes: WHAT SHOULD BE THE FULL MEANING OF PDAPC? I’VE BEEN THINKING … Me: People Daht Are Practically Corrupt

@elonchorch writes: A man that cannot remember the name of his party, can he remember the content of his manifesto, talk more of campaign promises? Which party is PDAPC

@Theono_ writes :Tinubu is now contesting under PDAP this man will be worst than Buhari

@biodunalexa writes: Omo at this point it is certain that Tinubu is only doing comedy skit. Baba 80 is campaigning to entertain us… Let’s enjoy it God bless PDAPC

@FS_Yusuf_ writes: Tinubu said: “God bless PDAPC”…..he’s almost saying God bless PDP. That man is mentally off. Not just physically sick!

@midemide1writes: Agbadorians, just imagine this una PDAPC guy’s mental state in 3 years not to mention 7 years — God forbid BATtin!!!

@Nicholsonben12 writes: Tinubu is sick There’s is nothing bad in that People get sick sometimes But answer this question will you allow your sick grandfather to contest for an election?

@Qdpaper2 writes: I was expecting PDP to wail on that PDAPC video of my President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu statement in jos today, but they are not its Peter Obe supporters that crying everywhere on the TL. Are you guys pained Tinubu didn’t say God bless Labour party?