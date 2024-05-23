Europa League Final: Lookman Shines As Atalanta Stun Leverkusen

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Atalanta defeated Bayer Leverkusen’s Invincibles 3-0 in the Europa League final to end a 61-year title drought with a maiden continental trophy.

Nigeria’s Ademola Lookman scored in the 12th, 26th and 75th minute to grab a hat-trick in the Dublin Arena as the Bergamo side handed Bundesliga champions Leverkusen a first season defeat in the 52nd match across all competitions.

It gave Atalanta a first trophy since Coppa Italia success in 1963, and Italy a first title in Europe’s second tier event in 25 years, since Parma won in 1999, then the UEFA Cup. Success came a week after Atalanta lost the Italian Cup final against Juventus.

Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen can still end the season on a high by beating Kaiserslautern in Saturday’s German Cup final in Berlin for a domestic double without defeat. They became the first-ever side to go unbeaten over a full Bundesliga season last weekend. (dpa/NAN)