European Commission Commits €20m To Tackle Discrimination, Racism, Anti-Semitism

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – European Commission has promised to make €20 million available to fighting all forms of discrimination, racism and antisemitism by the end of this year.

The Commission’s Vice President, Mr. Margaritis Schinas disclosed this at the first-ever European Union (EU) Civil Society Forum on combating antisemitism and fostering Jewish life.

The two-day event aims to ‘bring together representatives from the Commission and Jewish communities, civil society and other stakeholders to create links and maximise the effect of joint actions and EU funding’.

The Commission aims to enhance active cooperation with and among the civil society and provide more information on how they can access financial support for initiatives in all areas covered by the EU Antisemitism Strategy.

The Civil Society Forum brings together representatives of European and International Jewish and non-Jewish organisation, representatives of EU Member State authorities, EU Institutions officials, experts in tech, IT, research, advocacy, security etc. to build bridges among these various fields of civil society, promote dialogue, create synergies, grant access to information and inspire towards cooperation on new joint initiatives advancing towards a European society free of antisemitism where Jewish life prospers.

At the event which started on Wednesday, the Commission will launch a network of Young European Ambassadors to promote Holocaust remembrance. Both, the Forum and the network of Ambassadors are flagship initiatives of the 2021 EU Strategy on combating antisemitism and fostering Jewish life

Schinas said the commission will also provide additional €10 million to support initiatives on Holocaust remembrance.

“We are stepping up our work on antisemitism and fostering Jewish life. The Forum will provide a platform for the civil society to help connect initiatives in different Member States. By the end of this year, the Commission will make €20 million available to fighting all forms of discrimination, racism and antisemitism and €10 million to support initiatives on Holocaust remembrance.

“Through a new network of Young Ambassadors we are building bridges between young Europeans and Holocaust survivors, making sure their stories are never forgotten”, he said.

The Forum aims to empower civil society to develop new actions and projects on Jewish culture, Holocaust remembrance, and fight against online antisemitism. In addition to bringing together civil society from across the EU, representatives from Israel and other partner countries will also participate.

The network of Young European Ambassadors, launched as part of the European Year of Youth 2022, will help young Europeans to learn how to access and share accurate information about the Holocaust, commemorate it in their local communities, and recognise and rebut Holocaust distortion online.