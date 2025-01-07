Ex-sports Minister Nwobodo, Enugu LGA Boss, Harp On Importance Of Sports

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Nigeria’s Minister of Youth and sports, Senator Jim Nwobodo, and Chairman of Enugu South Council area of Enugu state, Hon. Calab Ani, have identified sports as a veritable tool for unity and job creation, advising young people to embrace it to earn a living.

The duo believe strongly that Nigeria youths seeking for means of livelihood could leverage on the opportunities available in sports to improve their fortunes, adding that they could improve their skills in order to help themselves and members of their families at large.

Nwobodo spoke weekend as a Special Guest of Honour, shortly after a football match between two football teams from Obeagu ward 3, and Obeagu ward 8 respectively in Enugu South Council area.

The football tournament tagged: Enugu South Unity Cup, was organized and sponsored by the incumbent chairman of Enugu South Local Government Council, Chief Caleb Ani.

According to Nwobodo, sports can take those interested in it to any part of the world, stressing that its importance in the development of Sports men and women all over the world can not be overemphasized.

He further stated that sports equally help in, taking the minds of Youths away from all forms crimes and criminalities, urging parents to always encourage their children and wards to engage themselves in all various Sports.

“I am predicting that one of the players will go national and international,” he said, pointing out that former Super Eagles Skipper, Kanu Nwankwo was thus catapulted high.

Also speaking, chairman of the Council, chief Caleb Ani, promised to sustain the soccer competition and other activities mapped out by the council in order to take away the minds of the youths from crime and other criminal activities.

He however, advised youths of the locality not to involve themselves in any form of crime capable of ruining their future, pointing out that with sports, the sky would be their stepping stone.

“I am a sportsman myself from my youth. So long as I remain the chairman of the Council, I will continue to partner with sports activities, not just football

The tournament is something that is targeted to ensure that the youths of Enugu South are united. As you can see the turn up of the youths in this field, it shows a sign of unity as you can see the joy and degree of songs around the field. That is the purpose and target of this activity.

In the keenly contested finals, played at Obeagu playing ground, ward 8 defeated ward 3, via penalty shoot out after a 1-1 draw at the 90 minutes regulation time.

High points of the event were the presentation trophy to the winners.

Our Sports Correspondent who covered the exercise reports that winners of the tournament smoked home with the sum of N1m, while runners up team got N500, 000.00 and 3rd place went home with N250, 000.00 respectively.

In their separate assessment of the competition, Nwobodo and the council boss Ani, scored high the competition and finals of the Unity Cup championship.

Also speaking, the SPA on Youths and Sports to the Executive Chairman of Enugu-South Local Government Area, Edennamani Nobel Chijioke, expressed joy at the way the tournament ended peacefully.

He thanked the council chairman for sponsoring the Unity Cup, saying that, “it is welcome development because it has given our youths the opportunity to showcase that which God has deposited in them.”

His words: “The Executive Chairman of Enugu South local government has followed the footsteps of our dear governor H.E. Barr. Peter Ndubisi Mba in impacting in life of our youth and setting the pace especially in the area of sports. The tournament has kept our Youths busy from engaging in stealing or robbery may be because of idleness.

“The chairman has equally assured that he will do his best in continuing to uplift the hidden potential in our Youths.He also know that sports is a very lucrative business.

High Chief Emma Ugwu in an interview with Correspondents, commended the local government chairman, Ani for powering the tournament in such a marvellous way.

“I am highly impressed with what I saw here. The organisation is excellent. The players and the officiating were fantastic. The players have good sense of the round leather. If the players continue and remain focused, they will go higher in football game.