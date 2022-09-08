Female African American Author Tackles Infidelity, Alcoholism, Abortion In New Book

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A newly released book written by African American author, Lauren Wilson addressed a broad range of issues including infidelity, alcoholism and abortion.

The book entitled, “Afro-Bougie Blues: A Collection of Short Fiction”, is a collection of twelve short stories about ordinary Black women and men meeting life’s challenges.

Each story portrays a unique scenario with the primary character encountering “troubles that money can’t solve,” and the book allows the readers to see life from several different points of view.

Wilson writes from the perspective of an African American feminist baby boomer who, while growing up, experienced life in the middle-class suburbs of Washington, DC.

These twelve stories are an extension of her experiences and observations during the past 15 years. The stories consist of various themes such as family, obesity, parenting, death, infidelity, alcoholism, and abortion.

Afro-Bougie Blues, which is available as a Kindle ebook and in paperback and hardcover, has already garnered 5-star reviews from bloggers, professional reviewers, and readers on Amazon and Goodreads. Reviewers are calling her book “insightful, thought-provoking, relatable, and well-written”. One reviewer comments, “Lauren will probably be one of the greatest writers you will never hear about unless someone tells you.”

Notably, Wilson has been writing poetry and prose off and on for over 40 years. She began to pursue this passion to commemorate a cousin who passed away from Leukemia at the age of 19.

She believes she has a Muse, an inner voice that inspires her to write everything from her heart. This will be the first book she brings to the public eye.

The author also believes her book can have a positive impact on the lives of her readers and that they will be able to vicariously experience life from a different angle.

The book is available on Amazon, but can also be purchased directly from the author’s official website at AfroBougieBlues.com