Reactions Trail Yoruba Actors Support For Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerians on social media are reacting to the recent endorsement of the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu by some top Yoruba movie practitioners.

African Examiner had earlier reported that in a viral clip that emerged on Wednesday, some movie practitioners had endorsed the former governor of Lagos State as the preferred successor to President Buhari.

Those featured in the video clip are Yinka Quadri, Jide Kosoko, Fausat Balogun, Taiwo Hassan, Femi Adebayo, Shola Kosoko, Faithia Williams, Saheed Balogun, Murphy Afolabi, and Eniola Ajao among others.

In the clip, the film stars gave their reasons for supporting the presidential aspiration of Tinubu and they eulogized him for his efforts in the past.

Reacting, some Nigerians took to their Twitter handles and the African Examiner captures some of their thoughts below:

@ZinoMulla writes: “Jide Kosoko and other Yoruba actors can support anyone they want as president. However, let us not vote along ethnic lines and tribalism. We need a transparent and competent leader.”

@Mr_Yomadey writes: “Some of you blaming Jide Kosoko and the others have Fathers and Mothers at home who are rooting for BAT also oo. Your height of hypocrisy is definitely annoying.”

@SirDavidBent writes :Something worthy to note: Not every Yoruba actor is in support of the obvious charade that Yoruba Nollywood is doing to support Tinubu. Okunnu called out the government in a video and rained curses on them for the incessant hardship. He wasn’t in that video with Jide Kosoko.”

@news_censored writes: “Jide Kosoko pictured here, rallied Nollywood to endorse Buhari in 2015, hid himself in the political space in 2019 cos of shame now he is back to endorse another FAILURE, BAT or Atiku. We have a mind of our own. We want Peter Obi.” @Idythforgod writes: “Anyone can support anyone they like, including Jide Kosoko. But it will be a horrible and inhumane idea to support an incapacitated candidate for selfish gains. Celebrities are important in the nation building. I expects most of the celebrities to be wary of the danger ahead.”

@realTobiAkinbo writes: “When Igbos voted OBJ, Yaradua, GEJ, & Atiku, Igbos were the best. For the first time Igbos choose to Vote Peter Obi you now call them tribal bigots. Switch Peter Obi with Okorochas, Igbos will vote Tinubu.”

@_igbalodeEngr writes: “I mean Jide Kosoko can support anyone he so wishes but don’t support those who murdered your children at the Toll gate.”

@boredphatgirl writes: “You must always throw tribe in everything, jide kosoko was one of the people who protested against GEJ and pushed for Buhari, how’s the country now? Igbos voted Abiola, Obasanjo, Yaruda and will even for Seyi Makinde in the future, rest abeg.”

@bigBETA993 writes: “Good morning twitterians Good morning obidients Good morning Nigerians Jide kosoko and co have only shown us who they are. Those bringing tribe into this are the real problems. It’s not about tribes, it’s about doing what is right Supporting Peter Obi is the right thing”

@The_socialistt writes: “I’m so happy seeing yoruba actors supporting their own in Bola Tinubu. It’s gives me joy. From Brymo to Jide Kosoko, to Femi Adebayo. If Okey Bakassi & Paul Okoye can support Atiku or Obi because they are not Yoruba then our own people should support our own. Ko ju beyen lo.”

@SirDavidBent writes: “We shouldn’t show off political extremism. This is afterall a democracy. Yes, Jide Kosoko and Eniola Badmus have the right to support Tinubu. We shouldn’t bully people into following the Peter Obi’s movement. You can only preach and hope that they will see the light soon. Simple.”

@SirDavidBent writes: “Before you cancel Yoruba Nollywood, not every actor there is supporting Tinubu. Okunnu called out the government in a video and rained curses on them for the incessant hardship. He wasn’t in that video with Jide Kosoko. Neither was Odunlade. Some people still have conscience.”

@shinadang writes: “Ogogo, Jide kosoko and Yinka Quadri don’t have right to support their candidate but Pete Edochie and Psquare can support theirs. KNDFYN!”

@Misonlyhuman writes: “Last time Jide Kosoko was active in politics was during the Ojota protest and we all know who led that protest(Tinubu nd co) That protest ushered in Buhari and I never heard Jide Kosoko speak bout APC malgovernance. Time for another election and his voice is back.”